Tue. July 21, 2020

From the age of 24, he started taking care of Orphans and vulnerable children.

Smart Eagles Reporter.

Justice Minister Hon. Given Lubinda has described late Mwansabombwe Lawmaker Hon. Rodgers Mwewa as a gallant soldier who from a young age lived his life in service to others as evidenced by the orphanage centre (Fountain of hope) he established in kamwala township which became a place of refuge for over 400 homeless children.

Hon. Lubinda who spoke on behalf of Government at the funeral service of the late Parliamentarian which was held at the Praise Christian Centre which is located along great east road in Lusakas PHI residential area, conveyed condolences from President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to the family and friends of Hon. Mwewa.

He said for a person to take up a huge responsibility from the young age of 24, of keeping orphans and vulnerable children, without being wealthy was evidence of being selfless, compassionate and having a big heart of service to humanity.

“25 years ago at the young age of 24, he already started thinking of the less privileged. He himself at 24 had nothing to his name, at 24 he had no money or property. Yet he decided to give to the many people at fountain of hope,” he said

“Speaking as a Member of Parliament for Kabwata constituency where the fountain of hope orphanage is situated, I want to assure you all that we are heart broken. We put to rest today a real soldier. We pray to God that he gives strength to his wife Annie, his children, parents, relatives, friends and the hundreds of children he has left at fountain of hope, “he added.

And speaking on behalf of the Patriotic Front. Secretary General Hon. Davis Mwila said the Patriotic Front has lost a formidable member who will be hard to replace.

” I woke up today at 3 in the morning and wept. I wept for Rodgers for 10 minutes. I thought of the many children at fountain of hope that he took care of. Who will take care of those children like he did now?” He lamented.

And still speaking at the service, Luapula Province Minister Hon. Nickson Chilangwa who spoke on behalf of the National Assembly expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the Speaker and all Parliamentarians.

He stated that the demise of the Mwansabombwe Lawmaker has left a huge gap that would be felt in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the family of Hon. Rodgers Mwewa has thanked most profoundly President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the government for the huge support that they have recieved since the passing of their relative.

Speaking on behalf of the family, elder brother to Hon. Mwewa Mr Teddy Mwewa however implored people to stop speculations over the death of his brother and allow the family to mourn him in peace.

And speaking after the funeral service, Luapula lawmakers, Health Minister Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Tourism Minister Hon. Ronald Chitotela both expressed how they would miss Hon. Rodgers Mwewa because of the close and cordial work relationship they shared with him.

And PF Media Director said it was unfortunate and shameful that the opposition united Party for National Development had decided to politicize the death of Hon. Mwewa.

Hon. Rodgers Mwewa has been buried at the Memorial Park in Lusaka.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.