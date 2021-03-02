President Lungu said this should be done by going door to door bringing back members that left the party and recruit new ones.

He said PF was proud of Seesa Formula because it was peaceful based on visible development as opposed to the Mapatizya Formula which promoted violence in politics.

President Lungu was speaking in Mansa yesterday when he opened the PF Luapula Provincial Elective Conference.

And President Lungu urged PF members to remain united and avoid unnecessary squabbles so as to emerge as a stronger party in the August elections.

He said victory in the August 2021 electoral depended on the unity of purpose in the ruling party.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has urged the Church to preach the gospel to politicians that visit their churches.

President Lungu said the church should take advantage of the campaign season to preach the gospel to those who do not know God.

He said very soon most politicians would start visiting Churches with the view of getting votes from the people.

He said this when he congregated at the Anglican Church, Christ the King Congregation in Mansa yesterday.

And Anglican Bishop of Luapula diocese Robert Mumbi urged Christian to depend on God.

Bishop Mumbi also challenged Zambians to always promote peace and love.

He said the Church was equally praying for President Lungu.

President Lungu is in Mansa to open the Luapula province elective Conference. -Daily Nation Zambia