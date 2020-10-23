UPDATE

SESHEKE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HONORABLE ROMEO KANGOMBE is currently at Chinsali Police Head quarters where a warn and cautious statement is been recorded.

He is more likely to appear before court this afternoon. He is been currently represented by Counsel Cornelius Mweetwa.

During Press time 13:00 hrs 23/10/2020 Honorable Kangombe was in good health and in high spirit as he might gain his freedom this afternoon.

Speaking to his Sister Miss Muyunda of livingstone who is currently with him confirmed he is alright.

Sesheke advance Party was scheduled to leave by yesterday.