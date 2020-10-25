ROMEO KANGOMBE RECEIVES HOLY COMMUNION FROM HIS DETENTION CELL

Chinsali- 25/10/20

Sesheke UPND Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe this morning received his holy communion from his police cell at Chinsali Central police station.

In a Ceremony presided over by New Apostolic Church Apostle in charge of Northern and Muchinga province George Fwalo,Mr Kangombe who has been in detention since Thursday night is an ordained Shepherd in the Church.

Apostle Fwalo who was in the company of Elder Mubita arrived at the police station after 10:00hrs and encouraged the lawmaker to remain strong despite his predicament.

In conducting the Holy Communion service,Apostle Fwalo said Jesus Christ faced numerous trials and tribulations but still managed to fulfill his earthly mission.

And Hon Kangombe thanked the Church for the visit and sharing Holy communion with him as he assured the visiting church leaders of his resolve to go through his challenges.

Mr. Kangombe is facing two charges of abduction and assaulting of two police officers and is expected in court tomorrow.

Members of Parliament which include Hons Kapelwa Mbangweta,Credo Nanjuwa and Brian Kambita,Chairman for Livestock Raphael Muyanda,Community development deputy chairperson Elizabeth Lungu,Lusaka provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta and Muchinga counterpart Bishop Alex Chilekwa are part of the team that has arrived in Chinsali to provide solidarity.

Hon Kangombe is represented by Counsel Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates.

