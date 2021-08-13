KANGOMBE URGES ECZ TO DECLARE HAKAINDE AS THE DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT *

_We don’t want to override the duty of the electoral commission but we done with our PVT and Hakainde has won with a resounding victory – Romeo _

United Party for National Development (UPND) is done with it’s parallel voter tabulation on the Presidential votes and President Hakainde Hichilema has crossed the required 50+1 vote by a wide margin, The UPND strategy and mobilization Deputy chairperson Romeo Kangombe has disclosed. Mr Kangombe has called on the electoral commission of Zambia to respect the will of the people and declare Hakainde Hichilema as President of Zambia.

“We know that only the Electoral Commission is mandated to release officials results and we call on them to respect the will of the people who have made it clear that they want change. We don’t want any delays in announcing the results” said Kangombe.

Kangombe has also retained his parliamentary seat in Sesheke according to results counted so far. S