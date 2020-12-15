RONALD CHITOTELA PAYS BACK TO GOVERNMENT WHAT IS DUE

TOURISM and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has paid back the salaries and allowances that he obtained in 2016 after the dissolution of parliament.

Mr Chitotela is among the over 60 ministers and deputy ministers who were given salaries and allowance because they had remained in office from May to July 2016 after Parliament was dissolved.

He writes:

As promised on Saturday, I have today decided to take a step in regards to respecting the decision of the Constitutional Court pertaining to payment of the monies we accumulated while in office. Much as I may not have agreed or have issues with the ruling and/or judgement. Am a law abiding Zambian and leader who respects all arms of Government.

In simple terms, I have today the 15th of December 2020, paid the money as directed by the court.

RKC – Minister of Tourism and Arts/Chair for the UNWTO Regional Commission for African Tourism(CAF)

15-12-2020