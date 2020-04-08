The Brazilian ace and his brother will not be allowed to leave the country despite this development.

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has finally finished his ordeal in a Paraguayan prison, as the judge overseeing the former player’s case decided to grant his plea to live the rest of his trial on parole.

After a hearing held earlier today, judge Gustavo Amarilla decided to release Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto Assis, after the footballer paid a $1,600,000 bail. The player will not be allowed to leave the country, especially since he has been placed under house arrest.

Ronaldinho was arrested by Paraguayan authorities on March 4, when he tried to enter the country with a fake passport. He was released for a couple of days, but he was finally arrested and placed under police custody two days later. Dinho and his brother were then held at a local prison, where the former Barcelona star celebrated his 40th birthday.

Ronaldinho’s case may take longer to be solved than initially expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, since not all of Paraguay’s courts are working on their regular shifts. In the meantime, the footballer and his brother will be kept in separate hotel rooms until their judicial problems come to an end.