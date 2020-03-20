Brazil legend Ronaldinho is reportedly facing a further six months behind bars in a Paraguayan jail for being caught using a fake passport.

The former Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG star was arrested on March 6 for trying to enter Paraguay on false documents for a book launch.

Ronaldinho and his brother have since been held in a jail in the outskirts of Paraguayan capital Asuncion, and it appears he could there for longer than was originally thought.

The World Cup hero had a court hearing on Thursday with hopes of being released.

However, according to The Sun, the businesswoman who organised his book trip to Paraguay failed to show.

It is claimed his appeal against a judge’s decision to swap his jail remand for house arrest was knocked back last week and was warned he could face another six months inside.

It means Ronaldinho faces spending his 40th birthday on Saturday still behind bars.

Despite that, though, the Brazilian football icon was still cracking his trademark grin after the court appearance.

In fact, all the photos that have emerged of Ronaldinho inside the prison see the former midfielder smiling.

Last week images also emerged of the World Cup winner having a kick around with his fellow inmates and guards, in which he is reported to have scored five goals and assisted another six in a 11-2 win for his team.