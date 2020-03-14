With Ronaldinho’s recent arrest shocking the world, the story seems to be taking another bizarre turn, with the former Brazil and FC Barcelona now reportedly set to feature in a prison football tournament.

Late last week, it was reported that the 39-year-old and his brother were arrested in Paraguay after being caught with fake passports.

Ronaldinho and his sibling were then said to be denied bail and house arrest, but the story appears to be getting even crazier following recent news.

According to new reports, the jail the Brazilian is being held in, called Agrupacion Especializada, is set to stage a futsal tournament, and the former Barca playmaker is set to feature.

ABC TV journalist Ivan Leguizamon has claimed that Ronaldinho is able to play in the tournament, and that many of the team captains are reportedly trying to “sign” him for their sides.

Al ser negada la libertad a Ronaldinho, es inminente su participación en el torneo de presos de la Agrupación Especializada. De hecho, anoche ya se comprometió con sus compañeros carceleros. En qué equipo va a jugar y qué condiciones le impusieron. Hoy a las 18:00, por @ABCTVpy. — Iván Leguizamón (@ivanciclon) March 10, 2020

The above tweet translates loosely to: “When Ronaldinho is denied freedom, his participation in the tournament of prisoners of the Specialized Group is imminent. In fact, last night he already got engaged to his fellow jailers. In which team will you play and what conditions were imposed.”

It is further claimed that the inmates set to play in the tournament have agreed that Ronaldinho, considered one of football’s greatest players ever, will not be allowed to score.

As per Extra, the five-a-side competition usually takes place every six months, with this most recent one being planned long before Ronaldinho’s arrival at the jail.