By MacDonald Chipenzi

ROT AT THE MOH: WHY REGULAR RESHUFFLES OF MINISTERS IS CARDINAL?

OF late, the new Minister of Health, Dr Jonas Chanda is on an overdrive to inform the nation of the rot done or left by his predecessor, Dr Chitalu Chilufya at the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Clearly, bad and laize-faire leadership and poor governance style and complacency have been exposed by Dr Chanda at the Ministry of Health during the tenure of Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

Dr Chilufya was at the helm of the MoH for above 5 years if not more especially that he also served as Deputy Minister at the same ministry for some years.

He got used, the civil servants he worked with also got used with and to him and free t9 do anything and donors and contractors were familiar to and with him. It was business as usual.

It is this “business as usual” approach which could have attributed to what we ‘re being told by the new minister; expired drugs, leaking condoms, dysfunctional and shortages of health machines and equipment among other vices in the health delivery system.

Dr Chilufya’s overstay at the ministry and the bad news coming from there echoes the need for regular RESHUFFLES of ministers by the President.

You can’t have a minister or permanent Secretary for years in one ministry and expect efficiency and effectiveness.

These are not elective positions with prescribed tenure of office, no but portfolio holders are serving at the discretion of the appointing authorities.

So, if we have to fight corruption, inefficiency and ineffectiveness, regular RESHUFFLES are the way to go.

Otherwise, Dr Chanda’s work so far at the Ministry of Health should be an eye opener to the appointing authority that too much rot and looting are happening in these ministries here PSs and ministers have overstayed and made them as personal to holders ministries.

There is sweeping under the carpet of dirt deeds due to familiarities to the work environment and people around.

I submit