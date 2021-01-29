ROUND UP OF THE* *SUCCESSFUL FILING IN OF HH’s 2021 PRESIDENTIAL* *NOMINATION*

Opposition UPND President has successfully filed his nomination to recontest his position as Party President at the forth coming general conference.

Mr Hakainde Hichilema filed his nomination at the party Secretariat at about 15:30 hours.

Filing of his nomination was witnessed by Provincial chairpersons from all the ten provinces littered across the country.

And UPND Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo, who presided over the nominations, says the party had engaged independent individuals to oversee the elections at the UPND General Assembly.

He also stated that the NMC’s extraordinary meeting held at the UPND secretariat yesterday resolved that all party positions (including that of the party president) were open for contestation.

“The UPND has engaged independent individuals from civil society to help us run this affair which will help us achieve the transparency that we are looking for. We have appointed Judith Mulenga from CiSCA to chair the Election Commission. She will be assisted by Pamela Chisanga, a governance activist and MacDonald Chipenzi from GEARS. We wish to appeal to our members not to brand these individuals as UPND because we were tasked to engage independent persons,” he said.

The General Conference is in line with Article 60 of the Republican Constitution as well as Article 52 and 60 of the UPND Constitution.

During the same event, a number of UPND members also filed in their nomination papers for the National Management Committee (NMC).

“There has to be one nominating province supported by 5 other provinces for the presidential position,” said Mr Hichilema’s Election Agent, Chirundu MP, Douglas Syakalima shortly after Muchinga Province Chairman, Rev. Matthews Chilekwa, nominated Mr Hichilema. Mr Hichilema’s nomination by Northern Province was seconded by Eastern Province and Luapula Province.

The 10 provincial chairmen who were on hand to witness the filing in, have since endorsed the candidature of Mr Hichilema as the party’s preferred presidential candidate for the forthcoming intra-party elections.

Dean of the 10 provinces, Central Province Chairperson, Anthony Chifita stated that all the provinces support HH’s candidature.

“We, the undersigned, in supporting the nominations by the nominating province (Muchinga) and the 5 supporting provinces, do hereby support and endorse the candidature of Mr Hakainde Hichilema for both the forthcoming UPND General Conference as well as the presidential candidate for the forthcoming August 12th general elections,” he said.

Nominations opened yesterday at 16 hours and scheduled to close at 12 hours on 6th February, 2021. The process has since attracted 83 nominations for NMC

Copperbelt chairperson for Elisha Matambo told the gathering that the presence of all the ten provincial chairperson shows that he is the only Presidential candidate.

Mr Matambo said President Hichilema has suffered at the hands of the PF government for the sake of making life better for all Zambians.

He warned PF that UPND will not allow any fake tricks of arrests, intimidation, violence from PF because this time the Party is more that ready to protect President Hichilema the only leader with the heart to save the people of Zambia from the Jews of the corrupt regime

He said PF should know that Presidency comes from God through the people of Zambia.

They have had their time and they spoiled and now they should leave it to a leader who has people at heart and not for selfish gain.

Central Province Chairperson Albert Chifita said the party in the province met and agreed to endorse the candidature of President Hichilema.

He said central province is a place were leaders are positioned and blessed to lead and this time it is President Hakainde Hichilema.

Northern province chairperson Sinkala Victor equally said the party in the province has endorsed Hichilema.

He said the only job the Party has in the province now is to clear the way for Hichilema to win the Presidential elections.

He said Zambians should not be cheated that Northern Province is a no go area for UPND because people are suffering and there has been no development.

Mr Makwembo Billard Southern Province chairperson appealed to all members not to be intimidated by fake threats because time has come to redeem the people of Zambia from the sufferings they are facing.

He said the province has only one Presidential candidate and that is President Hichilema.

He pledged total support and that no tricks will work this time because all such routes will be closed.

Western Province Chairperson Mbangweta Akapelwa said today Mark’s the beginning of Hichilema’s road to state house.

He promised the people of Zambia that Western Province is geared to vote for President Hichilema because they have had enough of lies and promises.

Northwestern province province chairperson Colonel Katambi said Western Province has had and are ready to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema to save the country from collapsing.

Lusaka province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta said there is no other person who has come to challenge the candidature of Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

He said the province is looking forward to begin the campaigns and ensure that President Hichilema wins the Presidential elections.

The requirement for the nomination of the President is that one province nominate a seconded by the five.

The nominating province are Muchinga province represented by Rev. Matthews Chilekwa chairman for Muchinga province.

UPND Chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo approved the nomination of Hichilema as 2021 UPND Presidential candidate.

He said this time is defining moment for the opposition party.

He said the persons that intend to contest the position of the Party President the UPND has appointed independent commissioners to run the elections from the civil society election to conduct transparency, those interested party will not take advantage of the process.

The seconding province are as follows;

1) Eastern province represented by Mtonga Johabi eastern chairperson.

2) Luapula province represented by Mr Lloyd Mwansa Mwila Ngosa chairperson for the province who also said the province want Hichilema as president and will do every thing to protect the vote.

3) Northern province represented by Mr Sinkala Victor, chairperson for the province. He said the province has approved the candidature of Hichilema and will do everything possible to win Hichilema the national election. He said there arw restrictions for Hichilema in northern province.

4) Copperbelt province represented by Mr Elisha Matambo chairperson. He said he has come Lusaka to represent all the structures in the province in approving the candidature of Hichilema. Province a repeat of what happened in the 2016 in 2021 and more. He said the country at the moment the country is divided and require a uniting factor who happen to be HH.

He said that happens today will repeat every where in the country. Advised the PF not to contest with the will or God otherwise will find themselves on the wrong side of history.Mr Elisha Matambo advised some candidates that want to challenge Hichilema is wasting his time

5)Lusaka Province represented by Obvious Mwaliteta chairperson who said the people of Lusaka have approved the candidature of Hichilema. The people are not happy that the person who was sent to state house failed fly the flying pigeon and this is why everything he does falls.

6) Central province Chairperson Albert Chifita on behalf of all the other four provinces said if they allowed to have only six, the PF will claim he is accepted by the six. So they came to sign their signature to consolidate the candidature of Hichilema for the forthcoming general election billed for 2021. The candidature of Hichilema has been approved by all the provinces as sole candidate for the 2021.

CISCA president Judith Mulenga will chair the process and will be assisted by Judith Mulenga and Macdonald Chipenzi of GEARS.

These are not UPND but had been asked to run the UPND elections.

The nominations were opened yesterday at 16 hours and will close on 6the February 2021 after which the Commission will close.

From yesterday 83 nominations for the position of NMC and now others will file nomination for the position of president.

He is looking forward to get more candidates by the time the nomination closes on 6th February 2021.

Mr Frank Tayali has filed his nomination for the position to NMC, Ms Namau Kabwiku and Mr Steven Katuka also filed.

Ms Mutale Nalumango equally filed her nomination to the NMC position.

Chirundu MP who is also his Presidential advisor Douglas Syakalima asked the people of Zambia to include President Hichilema in prayers after under going various temptation.

Since he joined politics he has under gone various tribulation which could have led him to give up but has continued to fight for the people.

If he wanted, he could have given up and continue to live with his family considering that he has all he wants to survive.

He wondered PF are troubling an innocent person whose only crime is to seek public office.

He said the PF has been heaping crime after crime on him but has always come out clean.

He said there is a reason why the good lord is still making Hichilema safe from the PF mischief.

The time is now President Hakainde Hichilema is the next Republican President because he has proved his capacity and great love for the people of Zambia.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*