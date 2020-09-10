By Chilufya Tayali

ROYAL LIVINGSTONE HOTEL COULD BE ONE OF HH’S BUSINESSES WHICH HE USES TO FATTEN HIS BANK ACCOUNTS OFFSHORE WHILE ZAMBIANS ARE SUFFERING

My search at PACRA reveals that the hotel is owned by company called, “MINOR HOTELS ZAMBIA LIMITED”, this company is in turn owned by a Mauritius company, “MHG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING” while Hakainde Hichilema is just a Director.

The question is, who are these MHG International Holdings coming from Mauritius?

Bear in mind that Mauritius is one of the safe heaven countries where, anyone can register a company with ease and they don’t question about your source of money no matter how much you bring.

In my thinking, HH must be crooking Zambians that he doesn’t own Royal Livingstone yet he must have gone to Mauritius, registered a company then buy the hotel using that company.

From there, HH gets all the proceeds from Royal Livingstone to his offshore accounts.

If I am right, which I think I am, this man must be crooked man who Zambians must be careful with.

I am still coming with other investigations, but the best we should do is to have an Inquiry so that we can have closure on this.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC OF COURT OF OPINIONS!