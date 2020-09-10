By Chilufya Tayali
ROYAL LIVINGSTONE HOTEL COULD BE ONE OF HH’S BUSINESSES WHICH HE USES TO FATTEN HIS BANK ACCOUNTS OFFSHORE WHILE ZAMBIANS ARE SUFFERING
My search at PACRA reveals that the hotel is owned by company called, “MINOR HOTELS ZAMBIA LIMITED”, this company is in turn owned by a Mauritius company, “MHG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING” while Hakainde Hichilema is just a Director.
The question is, who are these MHG International Holdings coming from Mauritius?
Bear in mind that Mauritius is one of the safe heaven countries where, anyone can register a company with ease and they don’t question about your source of money no matter how much you bring.
In my thinking, HH must be crooking Zambians that he doesn’t own Royal Livingstone yet he must have gone to Mauritius, registered a company then buy the hotel using that company.
From there, HH gets all the proceeds from Royal Livingstone to his offshore accounts.
If I am right, which I think I am, this man must be crooked man who Zambians must be careful with.
I am still coming with other investigations, but the best we should do is to have an Inquiry so that we can have closure on this.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC OF COURT OF OPINIONS!
Sorry for using crude language but who is stopping these mentally handicaped people from doing the things they claim HH is doing so that they can also fatten their pockets?
I’m personally tired of their useless rhetoric, don’t they have something else to say?
What Tayali says is not worth reading. It is always fake message meant to please the PF so that he qualifies to be given something for upkeep. Here you are begging for money by attacking HH. You are not capable of investigating anything worth reading. How can you investigate something and you are full of “May be” “If i am right” What a time waster! A fellow who lives like a prostitute. Tayali, do you fear God? The way you treat HH will make you miss God if you are a christian. I guess you do not even care if you will miss heaven. HH as an Elder in the church that Jesus Christ died for can not be persecuted by you because he can not attack you to avenge for himself. “Vengeance is of God” (Word of God). If he keeps quiet, he wants God to avenge for him. “Touch not the anointed” another word of God. Men of God laid hands on him as he was being ordained as an Elder. So mind you, he is the anointed of God.
THE IMPOTENCY OF THE ABOVE ALLEGATIONS
first of all, they are being made by a discredited individual.
That individual himself is a leader of an opposition party which has failed and falls billions of miles behind that of led by the person he accuses. Petty jealous cannot be ruled out. Accusations that HH committed a crime during privatization are mere cover-up.. this TAYALI just falls short of witchcraft otherwise his jealous is enough to want HH dead.
TAYALI if not a thief himself associates with the thieves in PF. If he truly abhores criminal indulgence by leaders why is he quiet on PF plunderers plundering our wealth? That alone breaks off any spine in his dirty game against Hakainde.
TAYALI is paid to talk badly about HH. He is paid by PF. Whether what he talks is true or not is not the point. Point is to simply talk badly against HH and earn a living. This being open truth, no sane person can take his utterances serious. Let Tayali talk the loudest and earn his living, but we will see come next election if it mattered at all investing in hatred of someone who you cannot stop being the president of Zambia.