By Larry L Mweetwa

Royd Moonga WAS PAID K500,000 TO BE INSULTING HH AND UPND.

Iam happy for this brother of mine and I admire his organisation skills and efficiency and honestly I will miss him this year. In 2016 he was my contact person to revenge whenever PF destroy our HH BILL Boards he was the one organising our foot soldiers to destroy Lungu’s Bill boards. We destroyed the ones in Munali, Roma,Kaunda square,Mutendere and munali in direct tit for Tat after they destroyed the ones for HH all over lusaka.

Royd also came up with an idea for us to destroy the Lungu Bill board chenze pamakeni turn off pa castle. We struggled for 3 days but on the last day he called me and said braza Twacijaya ci Bill board ca Lungu kuma 01hrs. Then he told me next day we are going to destroy the Kafue one.