RPP REPORTS KAMPYONGO, MUSUKWA AND NAMACHILA TO ACC OVER LOOTING OF GOLD

Lusaka- 23/4/20

Republican Progressive Party (RPP) vice president Leslie Chikuse this morning,Thursday reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and former North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila over illegal mining of gold in North Western Province.

This follows a public complaint by his Excellency Doctor Edgar Chagwa Lungu on failure by the Police command to protect gold reserves.

As RPP we are concerned that amidst covid-19 which has brought uncertainty and suffering both on social and economic spheres.

We cannot afford to be careless and allow a few individuals exploit our natural resources which are supposed to sustain the economic recovery.

As a party with a vision of zero tolerance to corruption and proper utilisation of natural resources aimed at uplifting the living standards of the majority of Zambians, we demand a thorough investigation on named individuals in aligned ministries.

And we find the decision by the Command in Chief of the Armed Forces to transfer former North Western Province police commissioner Hudson Namachila to Lusaka Police Headquarters as being outrageous.

This is so looking at the delicacy of the matter involving resources that must benefit the people.

Subsequently the complaint by President Lungu to the public on illegal mining in North Western Province is also a clear indication that he has lost confidence in the aligned ministeries and appointed authorities.

In this regard therefore, the people of Zambia must help the Head of State to ensure that such valuable resources are safeguarded.

It is however, unbelievable that our well trained police can fail to provide law and order in safeguarding the resources.

This could be a clear case of abuse of authority arising from intimidation and interference by top government officials in the aligned ministeries.

RPP Press Team