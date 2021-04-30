ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY

PRESS STATEMENT

RTSA CEO DESCRIBE CHILILABOMBWE CAR, TRUCK COLLISION AS TRAGIC

…Sends message of condolences to the bereaved family…

LUSAKA, 30th April 2021 –The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has described the road traffic crash involving three motor vehicles in Chililabombwe today, in which one person died as tragic and unfortunate.

The RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gladwell Band has since conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a quick recovery.

The road crash which happened around 12:45 hours along the Chingola- Chililabombwe road at Kakoso bridge involving three motor vehicles left one female passenger dead and two others in critical condition.

Involved was a Toyota Regius registration mark BAC 7440, a Sino Howo truck registration mark BCA 2790 all heading towards Chililabombwe and a broken-down Hino truck registration mark ALC 609 which partially closed both lanes of the road at the curve toward the Kakoso bridge.

Preliminary road accident investigations conducted by the RTSA to establish the causation of the accident, have revealed that, the crash happened after the driver of the Toyota Regius slowed down to avoid hitting into the broken-down Hino truck that to some extent had closed the road but in the process driver of the Sino Howo truck, hit the back of the Toyota Regius pushing it to the barriers of the bridge were it finally rested.

The driver of the broken-down Hino truck has been charged with obstruction of roadway and the driver of the Sino Howo truck with causing death by dangerous driving.

The Agency wishes to caution all drivers to exercise maximum patience and drive at appropriate speed to avoid road traffic accidents.

Issued by:

FREDRICK MUBANGA

HEAD-PUBLIC RELATIONS