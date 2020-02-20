By Rhodah Mvula

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has objected to claims by its former Director and Chief Executive officer Zindaba Soko of being entitled to damages for breach of contract.

RTSA states that on September 11th last year, The Board decided not to renewal the Mr. Soko’s contract of employment which expired on January 3rd 2019, contrary to the claims by Mr. Soko that his contract of employment was terminated.

In this matter, Former Director and Chief Executive Officer of RTSA Zindaba Soko has sued the agency in the Lusaka High Court demanding damages for mental stress and breach of contract, after he was allegedly fired.

Mr. Soko in his Statement of Claim, is demanding payment of monthly salaries from the day of termination until full gratuity is paid to him.