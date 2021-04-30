RUDOLF MWANZA INVITES WYNTER KABIMBA TO REJOIN PF.

A Lusaka based Youth Activist Rudolf Mwanza as invited his uncle Mr Wynter Kabimba rejoin the ruling Patriotic Front and back President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the coming General Election.

“My uncle Mr Kabimba its never too late, just swallow your bride and rejoin the ruling party.” Said the Youthful Mwanza

“All small opposition political parties must come together and support president Lungu, we can not change Government for this short period” said the Youth Activist.

“President Lungu is embracing all the Zambians in order to unite the nation, this will entice the Zambian youths to vote for him.” Said Mr Mwanza

He has further urged the Youths country wide and beyond Zambia to work with the Government of the day if they want to see development to continue.

Mr Mwanza has also encouraged the the ruling PF to adopt youthful candidates on various positions.