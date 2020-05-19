By MacDonald Chipenzi

RULING PARTY CADRES STORMING RADIO AND TV STATIONS: A CALL FOR STRATEGY DURING THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTION.

IT has been reported, observed and acknowledged by all Zambians including the ruling party and government that behaviour of ruling party partisans is barbaric and anti democratic.

Their storming of radio/TV stations where rival parties are featuring is the change of gear of tactics on their party after they initially engaged in disruptive behaviour of opposition meetings, events and funerals.

This, the national may recall, ended up with police denying citizens their right and freedom to assembly on account of security concerns.

This was a strategy well schemed against the “perceived enemies” of the ruling party to disable them from reaching out to their supporters and recruit new ones.

In most cases, no arrests were and have been done and if done, they were for face-saving purposes only.

Now, a new strategy has been hatched that of disrupting interactive live or recorded radio/TV programmes featuring opponents of the ruling party in order to curtail freedom of expression by the critical vpices to the ruling party.

This will soon lead to the police denying Zambians their freedom and right to expression on account of security concerns at radio/TV stations.

Instead of arresting the culprits, innocents will be made to forego their right and freedom to expression while lawlessness is accommodated and encouraged.

In 2016, some polling stations were overrun by ruling cadres in the presence of overpowered police and ECZ officials in Lusaka. No one gave chase or an account of what happened to those results from the overrun polling stations.

With the going-ons and the experience of 2016, 2021 general elections are expected to have many disruptive incidences occasioned by the ruling party cadres esp in their strongholds.

By the time police reinforcement will be summoned, the poll staff, police and monitors/obsevers/party agents would have already scampered for their lives.

It is a gloomy elections indeed unless President EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU takes charge of the situation and promote peace and law and order in the country in practical terms.

The rhetoric on law and order associated with his rule and leadership is choking to this nation.

Otherwise, if he was not benefiting in one way or the other out of these cadres’ behaviour, such disregard of the law and intolerance would have been caged years back.

The advent of the Coronavirus pandemic did not suspended freedom of expression and opinions expressed in any manner albeit at radio/TV stations.

I submit