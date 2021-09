IT IS FAKE NEWS: SG MWILA HAS NOT BEEN ARRESTED.

9th September, 2021

The story circulating on social media that the Patriotic Front, Secretary General has been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission(DEC) is FAKE.

Hon. Davies Mwila has not been arrested. He is a free man and is currently freely working at the Party Secretariat.

We want to assure our members to dismiss this rumour with the contempt it deserves.

Issued by:

Antonio Mwanza

Member of Central Committee

Patriotic Front