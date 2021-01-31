By Patson Chilemba

Fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda is in Dubai, Middle East for specialist medical treatment over the colon cancer he is battling with.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that government decided to organise for the former president to be flown to Dubai after considering that there was little progress on the treatment of his condition locally.

“As you may have well noted, the President has not been too well and he was being attended to by local doctors, but his condition showed little improvement, if anything signs showed he was weakening further so the government thought of trying specialist treatment abroad and it was decided that he be flown to Dubai, Middle East,” the sources said. “He has actually not been in good condition. Let’s just keep him in our prayers.”

When contacted for comment that the former president had been evacuated for treatment abroad, president Banda’s aide Chibeza Mfune’s initial response was, “when was he evacuated?”

“It’s not an evacuation Mr Chilemba. He was not evacuated he has just gone to see his doctors and as you well know he’s on a treatment regime which the doctors are carrying out so he is just following that. There is nothing special, evacuations no,” Mfune, the deputy administrative officer in the former president’s office, said.

As regards the government’s decision to arrange treatment abroad, Mfune said that was up to the government to speak for themselves.

“Me you can ask me about my boss and I’m telling you that yes he’s in Dubai he’s just following his normal medical regime which has been prescribed by his doctors for his condition,” Mfune said.

Asked how president Banda was doing, Mfune said he was responding well to treatment, and appreciated the prayers and continued goodwill messages from Zambians.

“I can imagine when you are in hospital and you are visited you are shown love it helps with your recuperation. I can say to you that under the circumstances he’s doing very well,” said Mfune. -Daily Revelation