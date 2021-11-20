Lusaka … Saturday, November, 20, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

It’s gratifying to note that the New Dawn Administration’s proposed 2022 National Budget has increased the Constituency Development Fund( CDF) allocation from K1.6 million to K25.7 million will hopefully speak to the aspirations of the Zambian people.

Indeed, the increased CDF has been welcomed by many Zambians as it will cater for various developmental projects in the respective constituencies.

More so, we expect the local communities to prudently utilize the said resources in an effort to improve the people’s welfare.

Further, we expect the local communities to prioritize the utilization of CDF to needy areas in their particular localities, especially rural constituencies.

However, whilst we appreciate President Hakainde Hichilema’s move to heed people’s calls to increase the CDF, we are of the view that rural constituencies should be allocated with more funds than urban constituencies because of the glaring disparities in development.

For example, Zambezi’s Chavuma Constituency, like many other rural constituencies, is in dire need of more schools, clinics and other social amenities than Lusaka’s Kabwata Constituency like many other urban constituencies, which already enjoys better social services than the said rural constituencies.

In view of the foregoing, we urge President Hichilema to consider allocating more resources to rural constituencies as alluded to.

Issued by:

ZAMBIAN DNA SPOKESPERSON

SPUKI MULEMWA