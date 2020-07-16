HH DOES NOT REACT ON IMPULSE, RUTH DANTE TELLS PF

We take note of the statement by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda questioning why our President Hakainde Hichilema has not commented on the allegations by the Rwandan rebel leader made in the Rwandan court where he implicated Mr. Edgar Lungu of funding them to cause war in that country.

We wish to tell Mr. Sunday Chanda and the entire PF that the UPND leader Mr. Hichilema is a very organised person and does not act on impulse.

Mr. Hichilema only acts on facts once a thorough research has been done by his technical team.

Information gathered so far indicates that the Rwandan rebel leader made the allegations against Mr. Edgar Lungu in court under oath and the story was widely covered in many credible media houses including the BBC.

And Mr. Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations has issued a statement denying the accusations.

How does Mr. Hichilema get dragged in a matter that is purely for the Rwandan courts, the rebel leader and Mr. Lungu?

Ruth Dante

UPND Media Director