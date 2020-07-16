HH DOES NOT REACT ON IMPULSE, RUTH DANTE TELLS PF
We take note of the statement by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda questioning why our President Hakainde Hichilema has not commented on the allegations by the Rwandan rebel leader made in the Rwandan court where he implicated Mr. Edgar Lungu of funding them to cause war in that country.
We wish to tell Mr. Sunday Chanda and the entire PF that the UPND leader Mr. Hichilema is a very organised person and does not act on impulse.
Mr. Hichilema only acts on facts once a thorough research has been done by his technical team.
Information gathered so far indicates that the Rwandan rebel leader made the allegations against Mr. Edgar Lungu in court under oath and the story was widely covered in many credible media houses including the BBC.
And Mr. Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations has issued a statement denying the accusations.
How does Mr. Hichilema get dragged in a matter that is purely for the Rwandan courts, the rebel leader and Mr. Lungu?
Ruth Dante
UPND Media Director
am beginning to like this ruth dante.
Our PF friends are pissing in their pants … Kikikiki. The guilty are always afraid. If someone accuses you to be a thief, why should you get angry or unsettled if you are sure you are not a thief?
PF must know they have no jurisdiction over Rwanda courts. Allow the due process take it’s full course. We may be in for a ride shock as more information is revealed during cross examination! It’s too early for Sunday Chanda to get excited. Wait for the final court ruling or you may be cited for contempt of court!