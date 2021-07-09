Rwanda deploys troops to Mozambique

Rwanda has begun deploying 1,000 troops to Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where a militant insurgency has left thousands dead and millions displaced.

The troops consists of officers from the defence force and national police.

They will reinforce operations by the Mozambique forces and those from the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The government in a statement said Mozambique had made the request and in honour of the good relations between the two countries, deployment begins on Friday.