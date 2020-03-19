Thursday March 19, 2020

A man in northern Rwanda has been arrested after a video was shared on YouTube in which he said that he had a cure for coronavirus.

Marie Michelle Umuhoza, spokesperson for the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, told the BBC that the man, who claimed to be a traditional healer, had been taken into custody on Tuesday.

She said the police would not tolerate the spreading of rumours about the pandemic.

The video can no longer be viewed by the public.

Eight cases of coronavirus have so far been recorded in Rwanda, where the government has set up public hand-washing facilities.

Churches and school have also been closed to avoid spreading the virus.

There is currently no vaccine to protect people against Covid-19 or a cure for patients who have contracted the disease.