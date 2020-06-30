RWANDA SPENDS USD23 MILLION ON SOLAR POWER, WHILE ZESCO WILL SPEND 40 MILLION ON SMART METERS.

Rwanda, Paul Kagame’s government has achieved a fast solar power project with $23 million while Zesco has announced that it will spend $40 million on smart meters with which they will switch off appliances in people’s homes.

The $23.7 million solar field went from contract signing to construction to connection in just a year, defying sceptics of Africa’s ability to realise projects fast.