All cabinet ministers in Rwanda and top officials too would have to forfeit their salaries for the month of April in support of the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The statement issued over the weekend also said salaries will be withheld from heads of national institutions. The government hopes the move will serve both a symbolic and financial purpose for the developing country.

Rwanda has more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The country is also under a lockdown that is scheduled to end on April 19.

Fear gripped Rwanda’s poor who wondered where the next meal may come from when the lockdown began. But the country’s government has invested in delivering food and other necessities to many of its citizens in dire need.

Similar acts of salary forfeiture, in part or full, by government officials in other African countries have been temporarily adopted in battling COVID-19.

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have already donated three months of their salaries, starting from April, to the country’s battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund in an address to the nation in which he also declared partial lockdown of the country.

Cabinet ministers have also committed to pay half of their next three salaries to the fund. The fund which will be headed by a former Chief Justice is to receive public contributions towards the battle to stem the spread of the virus in Ghana.

The president of Malawi too, Peter Mutharika, as well as, his cabinet ministers, are expected to take 10% less of their salaries for at least, the month of April.

President Mutharika announced on Saturday evening that the money will be used to complement efforts undertaken to fight COVID-19.