Rwandan forces deployed to help contain an Islamist insurgency have killed at least 30 jihadists, security officials in Mozambique say.

They said the troops were patrolling a forest near the northern port town of Palma when they encountered the militants.

About 1,000 Rwandan soldiers were sent to Mozambique earlier this month.

The southern African regional bloc Sadc is also deploying troops and Portuguese forces are helping to train the Mozambican army.

About 800,000 people have been displaced by the four-year insurgency. Thousands of people have been killed.