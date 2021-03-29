Manchester United football star, Ryan Giggs and his former wife Kate Greville are at loggerheads over who gets their dog after they split following assault allegations.

The old Trafford legend and Kate Greville, who is a public relations expert both want ownership of their six month old puppy Mac.

The former couple split after police were called to Giggs home and he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kate and another woman in November 2020.

Kate, 36 took the dog with her when she ran away from her home.

Meanwhile before split the couple bought another dog named Atlas which they hoped would be company for Mac.

According to Sun UK they both want the dogs and neither side wants to give in