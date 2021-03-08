S.A-BASED ZAMBIAN JOURNALIST IN ICU AT MILPARK AFTER ATTACK WHILE JOGGING

Zambian journalist based in South Africa, Mwaba Phiri is currently admitted at Milpark Hosiptal intensive care unit following a hit and run attack he suffered while jogging in Johannesburg city.

This is according to an sos message sent by Dr. Kondwani Chirambo.

Here is the SOS sent by Dr. Chirambo:

“Greetings. I trust you are well. I just recieved news that Mwaba Phiri is in ICU at Milpark Hospital in Jburg. He was mugged while jogging and suffered injuries to the head and spine in January. I am in Botswana at the moment but I talked to a colleague from SABC who is registered as his next of kin (they could not find any relative to inform). For some of us, we just noticed that he stopped picking calls or responding to communications on social media. If you know any close relation please inform them. We are also alerting the Zambia Association in Pretoria who do not seem to be aware.”

Before trekking down south, Mwaba Phiri, worked for the Zambia Daily Mail in the 1990s. He was also a news editor at ZANA.