S3X WORKERS DIG IN ON MINERS’ PENSION AS THEY HIKE FEES TO BETWEEN K150 AND K350

Over the years, miners have created for themselves an unwanted reputation of being reckless spenders when their bosoms are full, thus falling prey to s3x workers.

In a snap survey by the Sunday Mail in Chingola on Friday night, the ‘night riders’ have exponentially increased their ‘fares’ from K50 to K150 while those who may want overnight services pay nothing less than K350.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail