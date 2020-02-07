UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday roundly spoke against State-orchestrated violence against members of the opposition party.

He says from the time Edgar Lungu assumed the Republican presidency, thanks to violence and electoral fraud, many people opposed to him (President Lungu) have been killed.

Hichilema says anti-PF people who have died at the hands of the ruling party and police’s cruelty are alive in his mind.

Meanwhile, Hichilema says President Lungu has made tribalism a formal policy of his government.

The opposition leader was speaking at a media briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka yesterday.

“At my age, I have never seen these levels of political violence that I have seen under PF. I have tried to run my memory lane; I can’t remember a period when a party in office [perpetuated] such violence. I have never seen it – not under the late president Mwanawasa, Chiluba, Michael Sata and Rupiah Banda,” Hichilema said.

“But what we are seeing under Mr Lungu, starting from the time he took office in a manner that was driven by violence and all forms of negativity, including electoral fraud, too many people’s blood has been shed because of exercising their political rights.”

He insisted that PF thugs were orchestrating violence never seen before.

“[This is State-orchestrated violence! The State that is supposed to protect citizens is orchestrating thuggery against citizens. Is this what you want from a leadership?” Hichilema asked.

“UPND is the target of this PF political violence, yet PF wants to pretend that there are fights between PF and UPND. There are no fights – we are victims,” Hichilema explained.

“Under the PF, [it’s] Animal Farm! If you are PF, you are above the law. But it’s a matter of time; very soon the law will apply equitably to all of us.”

Hichilema assured Zambians that better days were around the corner, for it was darkest before dawn.

“I’m saying don’t lose hope because help is on the way. But it’s you to make that help realised by changing governing in 2021 or whenever the election is called,” he said.

“Those who have been killed in cold blood are alive in my mind. What sort of vampires are occupying our public offices – those who are blood thirsty?”

Hichilema also indicated that the PF was driving the Zambians: “into a pig-hole so that we can all smell very bad.”

He further sent a message to police officers throughout the country: “that from today onwards, you must stop acting on unlawful instructions.”

“Stop acting on unlawful instructions from anyone that sends you to kill a fellow citizen who is unarmed and has committed no crime,” he ordered.

“Do not use the people’s guns, the citizens’ teargas on the owners – the citizens of Zambia.”

To: “the small number of PF thugs”, Hichilema told them to stop executing murderous activities on behalf of a few elite in the governing party.

“They are waxing in wealth – building in forest 27 [but] you have no plot in forest 27!” he said.

On tribalism, Hichilema asked why the vice had become an entrenched PF policy.

“The answer is not far; it is [Edgar] Lungu himself who has pronounced this policy of tribalism and hatred in the PF, as a formal policy. In Livingstone, Lungu stood up and said ‘no Tonga will ever become the President of Zambia’, as though he is sitting between God and Jesus Christ,” said Hichilema.

“He went to Choma and said the same thing, after a Church service [and] he went to Solwezi and said the same thing. When he was attacked, he said ‘No! No! No! You misunderstood me; I meant one Tonga only – I meant HH.’ Sa ceno cishi nca banyoko (is this country your mother’s?)”