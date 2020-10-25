The South African Department of Home Affairs has today confirmed that two senior officials, who were involved in serving Leader of the Enlightened Charistian Gathering (ECG) church Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri, with notices from the department, have been suspended.

Akometsi.com understands that the Bushiris’ lawyer Advocate Van der Heever mentioned that the home affairs had taken advantage of the ongoing bail application to tell the court that the Bushiris were not in the country legally.

At their first appearance the state also argued that investigations were still ongoing pertaining to the residential status of the Bushiris, further narrating that, without proper establishment of their residential status, the Bushiris pose as flight risk to the country.

However, this morning, the media was informed that three of the notices, sent to Bushiri and his wife Mary, were withdrawn as the home affairs had no legal grounds to argue their findings at the current bail hearing. It has been communicated that the home affairs ought to address this issue at the trial appearance in May, 2021.

“The Home Affairs department has confirmed that two senior officials who were involved in serving religious leader Shepherd Bushiri with notices from the department have been suspended,” reported eNCA news on the same through their twitter account.

Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says, the two officials who went to court to indulge the judge on a possible fraudulent residential status for both the Bushiris were suspended as they had no official authorization to do so. The accusation has been ruled out by the court pending the next trial appearance.

Motsoaledi says the department will continue investigating the matter. Bushiri and his wife remain in custody until their next court appearance on Monday where they are being accused of multiple cases relating to money laundering, with the state yet to parade witnesses.-Akometsi