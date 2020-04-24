Africa’s most industrialized country and Zambia’s largest trading partner in Africa – South Africa – SA, has announced a partial and regionally based uplifting of its lockdown that had been implemented from March 26, 2020.

The announcement was made yesterday 23rd April 2020, that the country has now adopted a system of “alert levels” and that further work will be done to determine which sectors (and under what conditions) may operate at each level. The country effective May 1, 2020 will move to level 4.

Different levels of alert will be declared in specific provinces and districts based on epidemiological trends and the risk of infection.

The SA Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Health will collaborate to develop this system.

And to make the determination of which sectors should be allowed to resume activity at each level of alert, three criteria are to be considered:

1. The risk of transmission (including the ease of implementing mitigation measures)

2. Expected impact on the sector of continued lockdown (including prior vulnerability)

3. The value of the sector to the economy (e.g. contribution to GDP, multiplier effects, export earnings)

The decision about whether to institute a lower alert level will be made by the National Command Council based on evidence gathered during this week about the spread of the virus.

Zambia, has been on a partial lockdown all alone and there has been internal debate on why some provinces have been kept on partial lockdown when clearly, the pandemic has hit Lusaka and Copperbelt more.