SA LOOTING TO AFFECT ZAMBIAN ECONOMY

By Wendson Mavoro

The Zambian business community has expressed concern over Looting and destruction of businesses property in going in South Africa.

Investment Professional Jito Kayumba says says the volatile businesses environment will disrupt regional supply chains to which South Africa is a major player.

Mr. Kayumba adds that the disruption of the supply chain in chain stores may lead to price hikes due to scarcity.

Over 60 percent of fruits and some vegetables in chainstores come from South Africa.