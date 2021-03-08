A South African man took to Twitter to show the injuries inflicted on him by his girlfriend after he said during an argument that he was done with the relationship.

He said she stabbed him and poured hot water on him.

Narrating what transpired, the man said his girlfriend gained entrance into his house while he was at the gym and boiled hot water. When he returned, she reboiled the water then started an argument with him. He said the argument was a continuation of the argument they had the night before.