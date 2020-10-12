Police are investigating a case of murder, arson and attempted murder after a 34 year old female constable stationed at Lephalale SAPS in Limpopo, South Africa allegedly shot and killed her husband, injuring her daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Police said the 34 year constable had an argument with her husband, also 34, before she fatally shot him 9 times with a service pistol at Kloppenheim in Onverwacht on Thursday. October 8.

After killing her husband, she left Mokopane to an area called Ga-Mokaba and burnt the house that belonged to them.

She later called police to inform them about the shooting incident and promised to hand herself over, however she drove to an area called Nellmapius Section in Mamelodi East, Pretoria.

Upon arrival she shot her 17 year old daughter, seriously wounding her before turning the gun to her head.

Cases of murder at Lephalale SAPS, arson at Mahwelereng SAPS, attempted murder and inquest at Mamelodi East have been opened.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has opened is investigating the case.