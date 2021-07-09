SA PORTRAIT ARTIST RECEIVES NEGATIVE VIBES OVER KK PAINTINGS.

South African portrait artist Rasta keeps on embarrassing us as a country and he keeps on tainting his name as an artist because of his unpleasant work. Almost no one is pleased with his portraits but that doesn’t stop him from sketching high profile people, many people have complained about his work and that doesn’t bring down his spirit as he sees nothing wrong with his work and he has continued on drawing portraits of people.

Rasta is well-known for sketching portraits of public figures trying to honour then after their death, and people are not satisfied with his work. His recent victim is the former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda who died a few weeks ago, Rasta never miss such an opportunity as he did a portrait of him and shared it in Twitter. The portrait only got negative reactions as people said the portrait didn’t look anything like the former president.

Many have adviced Rasta to stop drawing as they say that he is not talented enough do be sketching people’s portraits, butbit seems Rasta believes in his work and he never stopped. People were hoping that the portrait doesn’t reach Zambia as it will would be a total insult to then because the man on the picture clearly doesn’t look like the late KK, Rasta continues to disappoint us and this time he went too far.