SABOI ENCOURAGES HH TO START TELLING LIES ABOUT ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY.

“Please don’t tell the truth about our country”, Saboi tells HH

NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela has castigated President Hakainde Hichilema for telling the truth about Zambia’s economic stance.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Ms Saboi said its important for the president to learn to start telling lies if the country has to attract investor confidence. “I am advising the president to priotise lies over truth if we have to maintain investor confidence in the country.

There is literally no need of telling the truth. Let HH emulate Former President Edgar Lungu in this regard (telling lies)”.

Saboi was reacting to HH’s interview with BBC yesterday in which he told the truth about Zambia’s current economy.