Saboi Imboela arrested for defamation

THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) party spokesperson Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged with criminal defamation of the Republican President.

The police have recorded a warn and caution on her.

Right now we are on the way to madam Saboi Imboela’s house as the police has requested to conduct a search.

By Kirby Kaoma Musonda

NDC deputy media director