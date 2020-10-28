Saboi Imboela arrested for defamation
THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) party spokesperson Saboi Imboela has been arrested and charged with criminal defamation of the Republican President.
The police have recorded a warn and caution on her.
Right now we are on the way to madam Saboi Imboela’s house as the police has requested to conduct a search.
By Kirby Kaoma Musonda
NDC deputy media director
What are they searching for? Zambia awemwandi
Its defamation please do you need to arrest people anyhow.take her to court so you can prove who she was referring to.what about the official who was talking about rats and cockroaches why wasn’t he arrested because he was talking about killing upnd members.selective application of the law.anyway pf members are more zambian than the rest.