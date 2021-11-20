NDC PRESIDENT SABOI IMBOELA CONGRATULATES MR. RIKKI JOSEPHS AKAFUMBA

19/11/2021

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, President Ms. Saboi Imboela has congratulated the former NDC Vice president Mr. Rikki Josephs Akafumba for his new appointment as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs.

‘Mr. Akafumba is a very good man who deserves his new post as a civil servant under the New Dawn government. He worked as a PS before, so he comes with experience to the job. And being a lawyer, Home Affairs suits him very well. Of course I have always questioned most of his legal judgements and decisions but I hope that the fact that he is a lawyer, we shall see the rule of law being upheld and not the other way round,’ NDC President Ms. Saboi Imboela said.

‘Mr. Akafumba was a great administrator in the NDC but someone who would never go out in the field to campaign or meet structures or members of the party. So in short, he is an administrator and not a politician, because politics is all about combining administration and ground work. So, he finally has the perfect job that befits what he loves doing,’ the NDC President stated.

Ms. Imboela further said that the appointment has brought the issue of Mr. Akafumba mascarading as NDC President to a halt as he can not be allowed to be involved in politics in his current position. She said that Mr. Akafumba joined UPND just before the 12th August elections and it was disturbing to continue seeing him mascarade as NDC President when he was clearly UPND.

The NDC President also thanked the UPND and Republican president Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for giving Mr. Akafumba this well deserved appointment saying that Mr. Akafumba supported Mr. HH and the UPND during the last elections and it was only fair that he was rewarded for his hard work, including that of destabilising the NDC for the benefit of the UPND. She said that it was her hope that president HH would encourage clean politics and not entertain lawlessness and lack of political civility all in the name of supporting the ruling party as the rebel group led by Mr. Akafumba had done.

‘President HH says that he wants to uphold the rule of law. I hope one of the things he will do is not to allow people that mascarade as leaders of other parties for political survival or expediency as that is not good for our democracy. We need civility in our politics,’ The NDC President said.

Issued for and on behalf of the NDC President

Ms. Saboi Imboela

HQ, Lusaka