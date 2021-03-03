By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

SABOI IMBOELA IN ACUTE POLITICAL FRUSTRATION ~Banda Sakanya.

Source; Daily Mail

NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela said PF still had a wide public good will and the party has the best strategists no political party can beat the PF at grass root strategy.

Not long ago Saboi’s posts on her facebook page had been critcal against PF’s inept governance.

One of her post read ” convert your salary into UD $ snd you will understand that in Zambia we are waiting for judgement day,”

Meaning the country has gone to the dogs economically.

SABOI is in acute political frustration after realising that the entire NDC leadership and membership country wide are in support of the alliance and she with her boss CK are the only ones against the alliance and the rest stands not to fall off as they all remain anchored to the alliance.

After realising that CK’s position to withdraw NDC from the alliance

.is unattainable, she has no choice but to start praising PF the party she had been critical about for having ruined the country to irrepairable position. This is being done out of frustrations to fail to come to terms that they can not drag and manipulate people’s will to do the right of grouping with UPND to liberate people from shackles of PF terrorist group that has looted and reduced Zambians to destitutes.

Saboi’s bitterness for UPND will no sooner extinguish her political career which looks blink.

It is surprising that now the PF she condemned so much to the last drop of her dregs of condemnation has now become her darling and one wonders what magic has been done to clean PF to turn it into a clean party that she had suddenly started supporting.

NDC Copperbelt provincial chairman George Sichula Tuesday afternoon together with UPND Copperbelt provincial chairman Elisha Matambo at the UPND secretariat in Kitwe reaffirmed NDC position to remain solid and committed to the alliance.

He further stated that there is no one with moral up right to pull NDC from the alliance as majority NDC members and supporters are in agreement to remain in the alliance.

UPND provincial chairman Elisha Matambo re-emphasised that the alliance is not about who is who or about positions but for the sake of liberating Zambians from PF shackles of unemployment, injustice, poverty and hunger.