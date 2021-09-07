Press Statement for Immediate Release,

07/09/2021

SABOI IMBOELA IS NOT PRESIDENT OF NDC

On behalf of all genuine NDC members, we wish to notify the general public that Saboi Imboela is not the president of our beloved party. The real president is Josephs Akafumba who is recognized by the Registrar of Societies.

Saboi was illegally imposed on us by former president Chishimba Kambwili who is now a chief cadre in the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

We are therefore appealing to all well-meaning media houses in particular to stop addressing Saboi as president of the NDC. As far as we are concerned, she is an imposter who is seeking relevance in the Zambian political arena.

In this era of reconciliation, we do not need a leader who is so vindictive like Saboi. As everyone can see, Saboi is still holding a grudge against the UPND simply because she was not adopted in the 2016 Elections when she vied for the Kafue parliamentary seat.

Saboi has not yet recovered from an incident which happened six years ago. Now to hoodwink the public Saboi wants to use sexual harassment as an excuse for leaving the UPND. What a lie! This once famous artist should learn to tell the truth.

We further wish to advise Saboi to take a long break from politics.

Please Saboi recharge and come back with a new political strategy. If Saboi does not take this holiday, she will not recover from the jealousy of seeing the UPND Alliance in State House.

Kennedy Siyanda

NDC Chairperson Incharge of Information