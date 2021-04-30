SABOI IMBOELA TAKES OVER NDC LEADERSHIP AS KAMBWILI RESIGNS ON PERSONAL REASONS

By VICTORIA KAYEYE

Meanwhile, NDC Vice President Saboi Imboela has become the Acting President following the resignation of Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.

Ms. Imboela says the party will continue to function normally as its foundation remains strong.

She says what Dr. Kambwili has shown is true leadership and was not forced by anyone.

Imboela is optimistic that come August 2021 the party will field in candidates in all the positions.