THE Southern African centre for the Constructive resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says politics should never be an opportunity for attacking one another but rather an opportunity to offer alternative and viable leadership.

Executive director Boniface Cheembe said SACCORD remains hopeful that through recommended focus on the fundamentals that had helped the country maintain her peace since independence, Zambia would be able to uphold her peace in 2021.

“At the heart of ensuring our peace endures is our expectation that political parties will improve their relations and be more inspiring to the voters by avoiding acts of violent communication and political/electoral violence,” he said.

Cheembe observed that 2020 was one of the most difficult years in human history owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the entire globe to a standstill and led to many deaths.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives to the pandemic thus far. The impact of COVID-19 affected every sphere of life for people in Zambia and around the world such that reflections on 2020 cannot be done without contextualising things around the pandemic,” he said.

Cheembe said although the year 2020 saw several successes such as continued and improved road infrastructure and general maintenance of peace, security, and stability, among others, some challenges were experienced as well.

“SACCORD believes that the year 2020 also saw some lost opportunities such as the failed constitution-making process and reforms to important pieces of legislation such as the public order Act (POA) and the electoral process Act, among others, and thereby leaving the country with the same legal and constitution framework that characterised the 2016 general elections going into the 2021 general elections,” he noted.

Cheembe noted that Zambia in 2020 was ranked the 4th most peaceful country in Sub-Saharan Africa only behind Mauritius, Botswana, and Ghana and the 44th most peaceful country in the world as contained in the 14th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI).

He said at global level, the 2020 GPI showed that Zambia’s levels of peacefulness increased by five points compared to the previous GPI.

Cheembe said Zambia was able to achieve a good peace ranking even though the 2020 GPI found that levels of global peacefulness generally in the last year deteriorated which represents the fourth time in the previous five years that the world has experienced a deterioration in the levels of peacefulness.

He said Zambia’s peace deterioration may be threatened by unfortunate and regrettable several isolated acts of political violence in the year 2020 which in some instances led to the loss of life and damage to both private and public property.

“It is therefore paramount that Zambia is consistent in observing all the fundamentals that have contributed to the attainment and maintenance of peace as it is possible to have the peace that we continue to enjoy as a country to deteriorate. Some of the fundamentals include the ubuntu culture and the observance of Zambia’s motto of One Zambia, One Nation which in a nutshell entails inclusivity,” Cheembe said. “In 2021, we expect our political leaders and Zambians to continue exhibiting the highest levels of tolerance and coexistence to one another as a people. Furthermore, we expect our people and political leaders to continue embracing our vibrant, multiparty competitive and maturing democracy by continuing to ensure the participation of all citizens in our democratic dispensation and thereby creating an environment for the enjoyment of greater peace.”

On political/electoral violence, he said both the ruling party and the opposition may require taking responsibility of having failed during some of the by-elections held in 2020 to maintain peace and thereby allow for a peaceful environment for all stakeholders to participate in the electoral process.

Cheembe said the violence experienced in different localities could have been avoided had political parties based their campaigns on ideas and political party manifestos and observed the laws that govern elections.

“In 2021, we expect all political parties to show restraint and ensure that acts of political/electoral violence are avoided at all costs. In addition, we expect to see our political leaders refrain from engaging in violent communication which tends to be a source of conflict and tension in the country, among other factors,” he said.

On COVID-19 and human rights, Cheembe said the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic brought related challenges of human rights violations around the world as states had to balance their actions with that of the general promotion, protection, and observance of human rights.

“In Zambia, the country witnessed some heavy handedness on the part of some duty bearers as efforts were being made to ensure that the rights holders were adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations as provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Zambia’s Ministry of Health. This was mostly the case around bars and nightclubs where some people were beaten,” he said.

Cheembe said in 2021, SACCORD expected the country at the level of duty bearers to use some lessons learned from 2020 to avoid engaging in acts of human rights violations as COVID-19 measures are being enforced against rights holders.

He said 2020 saw the country witness some economic challenges where a hike in commodity prices and weakening of the kwacha against other currencies are concerned, among others.

“This was exacerbated by the challenges brought about by load-shedding. In 2021, we expect the world and Zambia to overcome the economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic which we hope will generally address some of the economic challenges that Zambia has had to go through,” he said.

Cheembe also noted that the year 2020 saw Zambia’s electoral timetable revised in a manner that had never been seen before in her history owing to the pandemic.

He said the period for the issuance of both voter registration cards and that of National Registration Cards (NRCs) was reduced which brought about their own related problems.

Cheembe said the biggest challenge was inadequate time to both processes and thereby inhibiting all those eligible to either acquire a voter’s card or an NRC.

“In 2021, we expect the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and all other government institutions that play a role in the administration of elections to have an open-door policy so that dialogue is pursued whenever differences arise with stakeholders. We also expect the country to peacefully have the 2021 general elections,” he said.

On the public order Act and its maladministration, Cheembe said just as had been the case since colonialism when the POA was formulated, 2020 saw some complaints on its administration by rights holders mostly from political and civil society.

He said the country unfortunately lost an opportunity in 2020 to amend the archaic and colonial piece of legislation which is heavily skewed in favour of duty bearers where the enjoyment of human rights is concerned.

“If the POA remains unreformed it will likely continue to be a source of conflict as this piece of legislation was formulated in colonial times and is therefore not in line with the modern prevailing trends. In 2021, in the absence of reform to the POA, we expect the Zambia Police Service (ZPS) to endeavour to apply the POA so that all Zambians can enjoy their freedoms of assembly, association, and expression,” he said. “Although 2020 can generally be described as positive for the state of peace in Zambia, in 2021, SACCORD expects a total shift from the kind of politics and leadership which the country experienced where matters of political or electoral violence is concerned. SACCORD hopes that political parties can put in place strong internal and external conflict resolution mechanisms so that whenever differences arise political parties are able to resolve these through amicable and peaceful means as opposed to resorting to political/electoral violence. We do not expect to see any legal or constitutional reforms until way after the 2021 general elections so that the focus is on building and maintaining the peace before, during, and after the 2021 general elections.”

He said in the face of COVID-19 and the reality of a second wave, SACCORD expects an improvement in the human rights situation on account of some of the lessons learned during the initial outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

“The police must be agents of promoting and protecting human rights so that all Zambians are able to enjoy their human rights,” said Cheembe.