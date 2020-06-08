An Accident has Claimed The lives Of Two From Same Family.

The terrible accident occurred last night in Lusaka, along Musi-o-a-tunya road the two young men from same family identified as Hiseal Chembe, and his cousin Jonathan, both died just after the accident this was after the car they were moving in lost control and hit a wall fence, before overturning.

“We just heard a big bang and noise, we then heard cries..They really cried in pain before giving up to the pain, an eye witness said .

They died just after the accident “,An Eye witness who rushed to the scene said.

Its alleged that the duo were coming from a drinking spree as there were bottles of alcohol in the car an eye witness testified.

THIS REPORT IS ONLY BASED ON STATEMENTS FROM EYE WITNESSES, WE WILL UPDATE THE NATION ONCE WE HAVE FULL REPORT FROM ZAMBIA POLICE

MSRIP TO THE YOUTHS