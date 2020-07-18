MWANSABOMBWE MP HON. RODGERS MWEWA DIES
Just In:
PFMwansabombwe Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Rodgers Mwewa has died.
Hon.Mwewa was earlier in the day transfered from a private hospital, CFB, to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Centre.
Earlier, Lukashya Member of Parliament, Mwenya Munkonge died of complications arising from hypertension and acute pneumonia.
Close the parliament please I beg.who is interest on that parliament to be opened?
Bill 10 can not go through just with draw it.
MHSRIP. Parliament & Parliament Motel should be closed. It’s obvious we have dropped the ball on Covid. Better to choose another team of civil servants to head this fight. Absolute transparency is needed & those who break regulations heavily sanctioned.
This is very very sad news. Please adjourn parliament sine die. We cannot afford these deaths. Condolences to the family.