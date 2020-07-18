MWANSABOMBWE MP HON. RODGERS MWEWA DIES

Just In:

PFMwansabombwe Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Rodgers Mwewa has died.

Hon.Mwewa was earlier in the day transfered from a private hospital, CFB, to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Centre.

Earlier, Lukashya Member of Parliament, Mwenya Munkonge died of complications arising from hypertension and acute pneumonia.