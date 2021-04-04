SAD NEWS: ENGINEER HANSON SINDOWE DIES

Engineer Mr Hanson Sindowe has died.

Hanson Sindowe was the Executive Chairman of Copperbelt Energy Corporation. Mr.Sindowe has been Chairman of the CEC board since 2006, when Zam-En, a company he is the co-founder and Managing Director of, obtained the majority shareholding of CEC.

He had over 25 years of experience in the mining business, and previously served as General Manager of ZCCM’s power division and Managing Director of Zambia Railways.

Hanson received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Electrical Engineering and Management at the University of Zambia, and a degree in Senior Management from Penn State University. He was recently elected Chairman of the Zambia Chamber of Commerce.

Mr.Sindowe had been unwell for the past three weeks.

MHSRIP.