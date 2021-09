LUSAKA-BASED DJ KALIWA DIES

A relatively popular DJ Kaliwa Lubasi has died.

The DJ died in the early hours of Monday, September 6, 2021.

Cause of death is unknown but was as a result of a short illness.

Kaliwa the Black Stallion had a heart attack last Thursday and died around 02:00hrs this morning,a source says

His career on radio is synonymous to HotFM where he spent most of his time in the media.

May his soul rest in peace.