SAD NEWS: KAPUTA MP DIES

Former Deputy Minister Hon.Maxas Joel Bweupe Ng’onga Dies

Kaputa Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Maxas Joel Bweupe Ng’onga has died.

Hon. Ngonga has been the MP for Kaputa since 2011 and once served as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock in the session of Parliament of 2011-2016.

Mr. Ngonga suffered a stroke last month and has been battling with his health since.

Details later.