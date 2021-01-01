SAD NEWS: MEDIA PERSONALITY AND HOT FM CEO ZACH CHAVULA HAS DIED

Oscar Chavula, the Hot FM proprietor and Zach’s brother has confirmed the death in a Facebook posting.

He writes…

It is with deep and profound sadness that I announce that the Hot FM Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zachariah Chavula has died.

Mr. Chavula,. 48, died at 19.05 at CfB Hospital in Lusaka after losing his battle with cancer.

Mr. Chavula is a larger than life legendary radio and media personality whose career spans decades entertaining and bringing people closer to the truth with candid interviews and radio programs.

Funeral arrangements shall be communicated as soon as possible and with renewed Covid restrictions we appeal to friends, relatives and sympathizers to refrain from gathering at his house.

The full funeral and requiem program will be communicated as soon as it is practically communicable.

MHSRIE